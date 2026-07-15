Foundation Established to Benefit NCDAC Employees

An independent, nonprofit foundation has been established to benefit employees of NCDAC in times of need. Articles of incorporation were filed with the North Carolina Secretary of State’s office in late May.

The NCDAC Employee Foundation, Inc. is modeled on similar organizations in other states that raise money to assist families of employees who lose their lives in the line of duty, aid those impacted by natural disasters or personal tragedies, and offer other benefits and services to correctional employees. The specific benefits available to NCDAC employees will be determined by the foundation’s board of directors.

“North Carolina’s correctional employees work tirelessly every day to keep our communities safe,” said Governor Josh Stein. “The NCDAC Employee Foundation is an important step to provide correctional employees and their families the support they have earned, especially during difficult times. I am pleased that this foundation will be a source of strength for those who sacrifice on our behalf.”

“This foundation will provide needed assistance so that our correctional employees can focus on continuing NCDAC’s mission of public safety and rehabilitation,” said First Lady Anna Stein.

“Establishing a foundation to support NDCAC employees has been a top priority of mine since I took office last year,” said NCDAC Secretary Leslie Dismukes. “I am pleased to see these efforts come to fruition and to have our dedicated employees receive the recognition and support they have earned.”

To support the newly formed foundation, Secretary Dismukes is directing half the proceeds of the 11th Annual Secretary’s Cup Golf Tournament to the foundation. In addition to the golf tournament, the foundation is expected to raise funds through the State Employees Combined Campaign, fundraising events, and other means approved by the foundation’s board of directors.

Although NCDAC has worked tirelessly to ensure the establishment of the foundation, an independent board of directors will conduct the affairs of the foundation, starting with the board’s first meeting later this month. The board includes current and former employees of the department; representatives of the North Carolina Correctional Association, North Carolina Probation Parole Association, and State Employees Association of North Carolina; a philanthropist; and the daughter of a fallen employee.

Douglas Holbrook, who previously served as NCDAC’s Chief Deputy Secretary of Administration, will serve as the first chair of the foundation. Additional information is available in this Frequently Asked Questions document.