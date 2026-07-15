Air Quality Index Alert Issued in Oneida County; Take Precautions

An air quality index alert has been issued for today, July 15, 2026, in Oneida County and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. In response to the air quality index alert, free KN95 masks are available at the Oneida County Office Building (first floor), 800 Park Avenue, Utica, and at the Oneida County Department of Social Services, 300 W. Dominick Street, Rome, during normal business hours. Those with health conditions increasing the risk of adverse health effects are encouraged to wear a mask when outside.

The air quality index identifies how clean or polluted the air is and what health effects could be of concern. Today’s air quality index in Oneida County and across New York State is expected to range from “unhealthy for sensitive groups” to “unhealthy” levels.

“Unhealthy for sensitive groups” suggests people with heart or lung disease, older adults, children and teens, pregnant people and those who exercise or work outdoors should take precautions including making outdoor activities shorter and less intense, taking more breaks, keeping medicine handy and watching symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath.

“Unhealthy” suggests sensitive groups should avoid long or intense outdoor activities and consider rescheduling or moving activities indoors. Everyone, regardless of age or health conditions, should reduce long or intense outdoor activities and take more breaks by moving indoors. Additionally, everyone should close their windows at home and use fans to circulate air in their homes. Those with window air conditioners should close the outdoor air damper. If the damper cannot be closed, do not use a window air conditioner. Make sure that the seal between the air conditioner and the window is as tight as possible. Do not use portable air conditioners with a single hose, typically vented out of a window, in smoky conditions because it can result in more smoke being brought inside. Those with portable air conditioners with two hoses should make sure that the seal between the window vent kit and the window is as tight as possible.

All residents are encouraged to continue to monitor conditions by visiting https://www.airnow.gov/ or https://www.health.ny.gov/environmental/indoors/air/pmq_a.htm. Residents can also call the Air Quality Hotline at: 800-535-1345.