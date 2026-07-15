Request for Statement of Qualifications – Engineering Services ThreeStar Program Grant

Tipton County, Tennessee, is soliciting Statements of Qualifications from qualified professional engineering firms to provide engineering services for a ThreeStar Program Grant. The selected firm may provide preliminary engineering, design, surveying and technical services as necessary to carry out the ThreeStar Program Grant in accordance with applicable state requirements.

A professional engineering services firm will be selected based on the following criteria:

Experience and technical expertise

Qualifications and Availability of Key Personnel

Scope of Services Offered

Firms interested in providing the required services should submit one (1) copy of their Statement of Qualifications to:

WT Bailey

Tipton County Government

103 E Pleasant Ave, Covington, TN 38019

wtbailey@tiptonco.com

Statements of Qualifications must be received no later than July 30, 2026 at 3:00PM.

Tipton County Government is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion national origin, sex, age, disability, or any other protected status under federal or state law.

Sincerely,

WT Bailey

Finance Director