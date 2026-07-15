Request for Statement of Qualifications – Engineering Services ThreeStar Program Grant
Tipton County, Tennessee, is soliciting Statements of Qualifications from qualified professional engineering firms to provide engineering services for a ThreeStar Program Grant. The selected firm may provide preliminary engineering, design, surveying and technical services as necessary to carry out the ThreeStar Program Grant in accordance with applicable state requirements.
A professional engineering services firm will be selected based on the following criteria:
- Experience and technical expertise
- Qualifications and Availability of Key Personnel
- Scope of Services Offered
Firms interested in providing the required services should submit one (1) copy of their Statement of Qualifications to:
WT Bailey
Tipton County Government
103 E Pleasant Ave, Covington, TN 38019
wtbailey@tiptonco.com
Statements of Qualifications must be received no later than July 30, 2026 at 3:00PM.
Tipton County Government is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion national origin, sex, age, disability, or any other protected status under federal or state law.
Sincerely,
WT Bailey
Finance Director
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