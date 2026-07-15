Air Quality Advisory Issued for New York State

July 15, 2026

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) issued a statewide air quality advisory today, July 15, due to fine particulate matter in the atmosphere caused by wildfires burning in Canada. The Eastern Lake Ontario region, which includes Oswego County, is rated as “unhealthy,” and the advisory remains in effect until 11:59 p.m.

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Oswego County’s air quality is “unhealthy for sensitive groups” with an index of 103 as of 11 a.m.

“Exposure to particle pollution can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose and throat; coughing; sneezing; runny nose and shortness of breath,” said Oswego County Public Health Director Vera Dunsmoor. “It can worsen medical conditions such as asthma and COPD and heart or lung disease. Children, teens and older adults may also be sensitive to this pollution.

“We encourage everyone to check the air quality index and keep health conditions in mind while planning outdoor activities today,” she added.

Those who are more sensitive to pollution are advised to consider reducing their activity level, choosing less strenuous activities or shortening the amount of time they are active outdoors. They may also want to take further precautions by moving outdoor activities inside or waiting until the air quality improves before being active outdoors.

Other precautions include keeping windows and doors closed to protect indoor air quality and using air purifiers or air conditioners with high efficiency filtration if available. The federal EPA also recommends respirators such as N-95 masks to help filter out smoke and ash particles from the air.

The health department continues to monitor the air quality index across the county and residents will be notified if there are any changes. People can monitor the county’s air quality status at https://www.airnow.gov/?city=Oswego&state=NY&country=USA.