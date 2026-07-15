Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission Tracking New Delivery Bans

State law now requires municipalities to opt out of allowing cannabis delivery

WORCESTER—Following the enactment in April of a law that authorized cannabis delivery statewide, the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission (Commission) has developed new resources and guidance for municipalities and is tracking new delivery bans enacted by several communities in compliance with state law.

Signed by the governor on April 19, Ch. 65 of the Acts of 2026 authorized cannabis delivery statewide unless a municipality requests a Commission waiver. Cities and towns with existing marijuana retail establishments may not request waivers. Under Ch. 65, delivery bans may not exceed two years and can only be renewed in additional two-year increments with approval from the Commission.

As of July 15, 2026, the Commission had certified 13 municipal delivery waivers, according to the Commission’s Municipal Zoning Tracker. Of those, two municipalities opted to ban delivery for just one year. The Commission recently created a delivery waiver form to streamline the process for municipalities and track waivers subject to the two-year limitation, with each active waiver and its expiration date publicly reflected on the Commission’s Municipal Zoning Tracker. Delivery of medical marijuana by Medical Marijuana Establishments is permitted by law in all 351 cities and towns.

“Delivery businesses have proven to operate safely and to the letter of the law, and so the Commission encourages municipalities to give serious thought before opting to prohibit adult-use delivery,” Chair Chris Harding said. “We are encouraged when we see communities taking a careful, considered approach to delivery, keeping the door open for the chance to allow locals to discretely purchase cannabis from responsible business owners who are tightly regulated by the Commission.”

Delivery businesses are a cornerstone of the Commission’s equity mandate. Delivery Courier, Delivery Operator, and Microbusiness with Delivery Endorsement licenses are set aside for those with majority ownership made up of Social Equity Program (SEP) Participants and Certified Economic Empowerment Priority Applicants (EEAs). The state’s initial exclusivity period began on April 1, 2022, and was renewed in March through April 2029.

“Delivery businesses are not only safe and discrete, but also offer tangible local benefits, like revenue from the local option tax from Delivery Operators,” Executive Director Travis Ahern said. “The Commission acknowledges that cannabis businesses may not be right for every community, but in the future, delivery may become indispensable for Consumers without access to a local retail option.”

The Commission offers three delivery business models: Delivery Courier, which allows licensees to deliver from licensed Marijuana Establishments or Medical Marijuana Establishments to consumers and patients; Delivery Operator, which allows licensees to buy and warehouse marijuana products for deliveries they make; and a Delivery Endorsement, which offers expanded permission for an existing Microbusiness to perform delivery operations.

Since the license types were created, the Commission has issued a notice to commence operations to 13 Marijuana Couriers, 20 Marijuana Delivery Operators, and two Microbusinesses with Delivery Endorsements. Currently there are 8 Marijuana Couriers and 17 Marijuana Delivery Operators serving consumers and patients across the state and employing 324 agents.

The Commission recently recognized the fifth anniversary of the opening of the first cannabis delivery business in Massachusetts. Delivery businesses have either facilitated or directly generated nearly $74 million in gross sales since June 2021.

For consumers and patients, a searchable list of delivery businesses can be found through the state’s “Where to Buy” map. Customers should visit delivery business websites directly to understand whether service is available to their address.

For more information, visit MassCannabisControl.com, contact the Commission by phone (774-415-0200) or email (Commission@CCCMass.com), or follow the agency on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

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