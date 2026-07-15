Covington County Commission Approves PowerSouth Grant Partnership

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. — The Covington County Commission held its regular meeting on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, with all commissioners present. Chairman Smith called the meeting to order, Sheriff Turman gave the invocation, and Chairman Smith led those in attendance in the Pledge of Allegiance.

There were no public hearings or awards and presentations.

PowerSouth Presents Major FEMA Grant Opportunity

During the public comments portion of the meeting, Chairman Smith recognized Cory Ellis, Russ Harper, and George Patterson of PowerSouth, who presented information regarding a highly competitive FEMA grant opportunity.

Ellis explained that PowerSouth is seeking funding to strengthen aging transmission line structures located in Covington County. The transmission lines included in the proposed project were constructed in 1953 and 1954 and include approximately 643 wooden poles across just under 50 miles.

The total estimated project cost is $22.5 million. The grant would fund 75% of the project, representing a potential award of approximately $16.9 million, while PowerSouth would be responsible for the remaining 25% match.

Commissioners emphasized that the project would come at no cost to the Covington County Commission. The County’s role would be to serve as the grant applicant and, if funding is awarded, act as a pass-through entity for the funds to PowerSouth.

The grant application is due July 23, 2026.

Harper explained that replacing the existing wooden poles with concrete structures would provide an important upgrade to the transmission system and improve resilience during severe weather. He referenced previous storm damage, including Hurricane Michael, noting that concrete structures experienced significantly less damage than wooden poles.

Later in the meeting, Commissioner Holmes made a motion to approve the public-private partnership with PowerSouth related to the grant application. Commissioner McGaha seconded the motion, and the motion passed unanimously.

Updates from Elected and Appointed Officials

Judge Brooks reminded those in attendance that a Special Election will be held on August 11, 2026, with the General Election to follow in November.

CATS Director Tami Baxley reported that both CATS buses previously discussed in April had been repaired under warranty and that the loaner buses had been returned.

Commission Approves June Accounts Payable and Payroll

Commissioner McGaha made a motion to approve accounts payable and payroll for June 2026. Commissioner Holmes seconded the motion, and all commissioners voted in favor.

There was no old business.

Karen Sowell Appointed Public Information Officer

Under new business, Commissioner Holmes made a motion to appoint Karen Sowell as the County’s Public Information Officer following the resignation of the current PIO, who is leaving to accept another position.

Commissioner McGaha seconded the motion, and the appointment was approved unanimously.

Sowell also asked the Commission to consider a change in workforce classification that would allow an employee to transition from full-time status to temporary part-time status. The arrangement would allow the employee to continue performing needed work and assist with training a new employee once the position is filled.

Commissioner Holmes made a motion to approve the change for three months and revisit the matter during the upcoming budget process. Commissioner Weaver seconded the motion, and the motion passed unanimously.

Commission Authorizes Engineer to Seek Quotes for Steel Pile

County Engineer Derick Donaldson discussed a recent bid solicitation for steel pile and reported that no bids were received.

Donaldson said he would like to rebid the project in October but requested permission in the meantime to obtain quotes from several sources and bring the information back to the Commission.

County Attorney Arrington advised that the proposed process would be allowable under the law.

Donaldson explained that the steel pile is needed to support future bridge projects.

Commissioner McGaha made a motion to authorize Donaldson to obtain the quotes. Commissioner Weaver seconded the motion, and the motion passed unanimously.

Future Workshop Proposed to Discuss County Office Space

During discussion items by commissioners, Commissioner Weaver noted that Probation and Parole has moved into its new space at the Health Department.

Weaver said he would like the Commission to hold a future workshop with commissioners and department heads to discuss the use of county office space and future space needs.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned.

The next regular meeting of the Covington County Commission will be held Tuesday, July 28, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. in the Commission Chambers.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.