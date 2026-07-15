Applications Now Open for Licensed Operator Location in Beaver

Service Oklahoma is pleased to announce that the Service Oklahoma Operator Board has voted to open applications for a new Service Oklahoma location (formerly known as tag agency) in the town of Beaver, Oklahoma.

Interested applicants are encouraged to reach out to Chris Yu at chris.yu@service.ok.gov for application materials or to ask questions.

Applications will be accepted until Sept. 1, 2026.

This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to the convenience and accessibility of essential services for the residents of Beaver.