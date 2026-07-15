Join the Fun! Register Now for Youth Soccer!

Registration is now open for Jefferson County Parks & Recreation's Fall Youth Soccer League for students in Pre K through 6th grade. The season begins September 12 and includes three practices and five games at Northwest Sports Complex or Christine Eoff Memorial Park in Festus. Cost: $65

Deadline: August 23 Register early because spots fill quickly!

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