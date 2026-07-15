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Advance Voting by Mail Underway for 2026 Primary Election

For Immediate Release

Wednesday, July 15, 2026

Contact

Strategic Communications

316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Beginning Wednesday, July 15, mail ballots for the 2026 Primary Election are being distributed to Sedgwick County residents who have requested an advance ballot by mail.

Eligible voters are advised to complete ballots carefully following the enclosed instructions and return them to a valid location.

Advance by mail ballots can be returned in multiple ways:

  • By mail to the Sedgwick County Election Office, 3639 N. Comotara St., Wichita, Kan., 67226
  • In person at the Sedgwick County Election Office
  • At one of the 17 community-located drop boxes
  • In person in the completed envelope to any Early Voting or Election Day polling place

Per K.S.A. 25-1132, mail ballots must be returned and received by the Election Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, August 4. Any ballots returned or received late will not be counted.

Eligible voters may request an advance ballot by returning the completed application to the Sedgwick County Election Office by Tuesday, July 28. The 2026 Primary Election Dashboard will be updated regularly to reflect the number of mail ballots sent and returned.

For more election information and a calendar of important dates, visit Election Office | Sedgwick County, Kansas.

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Advance Voting by Mail Underway for 2026 Primary Election

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