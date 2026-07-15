Advance Voting by Mail Underway for 2026 Primary Election

For Immediate Release Wednesday, July 15, 2026 Contact Strategic Communications 316-660-9370

(Sedgwick County, Kan.) – Beginning Wednesday, July 15, mail ballots for the 2026 Primary Election are being distributed to Sedgwick County residents who have requested an advance ballot by mail.

Eligible voters are advised to complete ballots carefully following the enclosed instructions and return them to a valid location.

Advance by mail ballots can be returned in multiple ways:

By mail to the Sedgwick County Election Office, 3639 N. Comotara St., Wichita, Kan., 67226

In person at the Sedgwick County Election Office

At one of the 17 community-located drop boxes

In person in the completed envelope to any Early Voting or Election Day polling place

Per K.S.A. 25-1132, mail ballots must be returned and received by the Election Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, August 4. Any ballots returned or received late will not be counted.

Eligible voters may request an advance ballot by returning the completed application to the Sedgwick County Election Office by Tuesday, July 28. The 2026 Primary Election Dashboard will be updated regularly to reflect the number of mail ballots sent and returned.