Proofademic Adds Plagiarism Detection to AI Detector Platform

Proofademic - AI detection and plagiarism detection built for academia Proofademic plagiarism checker

Self-serve tool now scans for both copied content and AI-generated text

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Proofademic has expanded its academia-focused AI detector with built-in plagiarism detection , transitioning the company from a single-purpose AI checker to a combined integrity platform.The plagiarism checker, accessible inside the Proofademic dashboard, returns an overall match percentage, a unique content score, a high-risk and low-risk match breakdown, the number of sources checked, the matched word count, and a full source list per scan. Reports can be exported as a PDF and edited or rescanned from the same view.The launch addresses what the company described as the most common feature request from its existing user base of educators. Previously Proofademic operated only as an AI detector, with per-sentence confidence scoring across 23 languages.Both tools live in the same workspace and run as independent scans on the same content. A user evaluating a single student paper can run AI detection and plagiarism scanning back to back without leaving the platform or maintaining separate subscriptions.Proofademic also opened a public API portal concurrent with the plagiarism launch. The portal exposes programmatic access to both the AI detector and the plagiarism checker, intended for institutional buyers, learning management system vendors, and third-party developers.The plagiarism checker and API portal are available immediately. Current Proofademic users will find the plagiarism tab in their dashboard. New users can sign up at proofademic.ai.About ProofademicProofademic is an AI detection platform built specifically for academia. The company provides AI detection across 23 languages with per-sentence confidence scoring, and plagiarism detection through a unified workspace designed for educator workflows. Learn more at proofademic.ai.

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