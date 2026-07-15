Financial Settlements Award North Dakota $140,000

BISMARCK, N.D. – The North Dakota Insurance & Securities Department actively monitors financial organizations to help protect North Dakotans from unfair or unreasonable actions. So far this year, the Department has secured $140,000 from settlements as part of multi-state enforcement actions. Those funds were added to the North Dakota Investor Education and Technology Fund.

“We’re looking out for you,” Insurance Commissioner Jon Godfread said. “We’re working to keep your investments safe and to hold bad actors accountable. The Fund will use these settlement dollars strategically to prevent fraud and safeguard North Dakotans.”

There have been three settlements that awarded money to North Dakota in 2026. LPL Financial and Stifel paid $20,000 each in February, and Edward Jones paid $100,000 in June. Any consumer affected by these settlements has been notified.

The Investor Education and Technology Fund provides education and services to the public relating to all financial services industries. It is financed primarily through enforcement actions like these.

For more information on the settlements or the North Dakota Investor Education and Technology Fund call (701) 328-2440.