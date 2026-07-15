Traffic Notification - West Shore Rd, Alburgh

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks on behalf of Grand Isle County Sheriff’s Dept.

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

West Shore Rd in the area of house # 4241 will be closed to all traffic due to a motor vehicle crash.

This incident is expected to last for at least one hour. Specific details are not yet available, and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.