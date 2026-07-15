WPWebManager Launches Free Website Health Check for Small Businesses

WPWebManager's free Website Health Check helps small businesses identify WordPress security, performance, SEO and maintenance concerns. The personalized WPWebManager Website Health Report provides a Website Health Score, key findings and prioritized recommendations.

The new service helps business owners identify website security, performance, SEO and WordPress maintenance concerns before problems escalate.

Business owners should not have to wait for their website to break before discovering that it needs attention.” — Peter Tomasovitch, Founder of WPWebManager

PRESCOTT, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WPWebManager has launched a free Website Health Check designed to help small business owners identify hidden issues that may affect the security, performance, search visibility and usability of their WordPress websites.

The new service provides website owners with a personally reviewed Website Health Report covering key areas of website health, including security, loading performance, search engine visibility, WordPress maintenance concerns, mobile experience and overall usability.

Many business websites appear to function normally while outdated plugins, performance problems, weak search optimization or other technical concerns quietly reduce their effectiveness. These issues may go unnoticed until a website slows down, experiences a security problem, loses search visibility or stops working properly.

“Business owners should not have to wait for their website to break before discovering that it needs attention,” said Peter Tomasovitch, founder of WPWebManager. “Our free Website Health Check gives them a clearer understanding of what is working, what may need improvement and which issues should be addressed first.”

Unlike a fully automated website scanning tool, every Website Health Check is personally reviewed by Tomasovitch, who brings more than 25 years of experience designing, building, hosting and maintaining websites for small businesses.

Each Website Health Report provides an overall assessment of the website's condition along with practical findings and prioritized recommendations. Areas reviewed may include website security and SSL signals, performance and page speed, WordPress health and maintenance concerns, SEO and Google visibility, mobile experience and user experience.

The report also includes a Website Health Score, core health indicators and a Priority Action Plan designed to organize recommendations into immediate concerns, next steps and ongoing optimization opportunities.

The findings are presented in plain language so business owners can better understand the current condition of their website without having to interpret a lengthy technical audit.

Website owners are not required to purchase services after receiving the report. The free assessment is intended to provide practical information that helps businesses make more informed decisions about maintaining and improving their websites.

“If a website is in great shape, I’ll tell the business owner,” Tomasovitch said. “If I find opportunities to improve security, performance, search visibility or ongoing WordPress maintenance, I’ll explain what I found, why it matters and the recommended next steps.”

In addition to the free Website Health Check, WPWebManager provides WordPress Website Care Plans for businesses that need ongoing website maintenance and support. Services may include managed WordPress hosting, software updates, daily backups, uptime monitoring, security protection, performance monitoring and professional WordPress support.

WPWebManager's approach is built around a simple principle: Healthy Websites. Healthy Business.

Small business owners, nonprofit organizations and WordPress website owners can request a free Website Health Check through the WPWebManager website.

About WPWebManager

WPWebManager provides WordPress website care, managed hosting, maintenance and website health services for small businesses. Founded by Peter Tomasovitch, WPWebManager combines more than 25 years of website experience with direct, personalized support. The company helps clients keep their WordPress websites secure, updated, backed up, monitored and performing reliably.

For more information, visit WPWebManager.

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