Powers Interactive Launches Sentry, a Free Political Ad Intelligence Platform for Google and Meta

Powers Interactive has launched Sentry, a political ad intelligence platform for candidates and causes to search competitive digital ad activity.

The industry already has transparency. Sentry unifies the data by race and adds the intelligence layer on top.” — Jordan Lieberman

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Powers Interactive today announced it has launched Sentry, a political advertising intelligence platform that lets campaigns, consultants, agencies, and advocacy organizations search competitive digital ad activity across races, candidates, and advertisers. Sentry intelligence covers Google and Meta political ads for everyone, and CTV for clients. Access to the platform is being provided free-of-charge to the political and public affairs community.Campaign teams can already easily pull static spend data from FEC reports, TV buy data, and fundraising numbers. What that data doesn’t provide are answers to basic, but critical, questions - who is actually advertising in each race, what is their messaging and spend in each ad, how does it compare to their competitors and how are those answers changing over time? Sentry eliminates the painstaking work involved in compiling and analyzing data by hand. "Until now, there has been no accessible, affordable tool for the 99% of campaigns in America that do not have six-figure analytics budgets," said Connor Masterson, VP AI and Automation.What makes data useful is organization. Google and Meta publish political ad information, but they publish it raw, making it difficult to extract, analyze and compare key details. "The industry already has transparency. Sentry unifies the data by race and adds the intelligence layer on top," said Jordan Lieberman, CEO.Sentry is open to the full political and public affairs market. The free tier covers Google and Meta search and social advertising, and includes client-set notifications and standard reports. Connected TV intelligence and custom competitive reporting are available to Powers Interactive clients. Sentry is available now at https://sentry.powersinteractive.com/signup About Powers InteractivePowers Interactive is a leading, non-partisan political digital media execution platform providing programmatic media buying solutions across political, advocacy, and commercial end markets. With decades of combined industry experience and thousands of campaigns executed globally, the Powers team provides strategic consulting and expert digital advertising execution services for campaigns, committees, agencies, and advocacy organizations across the political spectrum.Media ContactInquiries should be directed to pr@powersinteractive.com.

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