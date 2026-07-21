Karoly Windows Named #1 Simonton Dealer in Florida

Logo of Karoly Windows & Doors

A Florida window & door installation company earns the top ranking from Simonton by combining top-tier service and quality, with a customer-first approach.

I’m proud of the hard work and dedication that made us Simonton’s #1 dealer.” — Brandon Shannon

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karoly Windows & Doors is now recognized as the top Simonton Windows installation service provider in all of Florida. This family-owned business, which started from a single man with a truck in 2001, has grown to become a top-ranked window and door installation company trusted by thousands of Tampa Bay homeowners.

First and foremost, this distinction reflects Karoly’s unwavering commitment to doing things the right way, every time. It is the culmination of decades of building up a reputation within Tampa Bay for steady, consistent quality and reliability.

“This honor is the result of our team working tirelessly to do what’s right, earning us business and trust over decades of effort.” Said Brandon Shannon, CEO of Karoly Windows & Doors. “I’m proud of the hard work and dedication that made us Simonton’s #1 dealer.”

What Makes Karoly the #1 Simonton Dealer in Florida

Karoly’s successful rise to being Simonton’s #1 window installation company in the state of Florida begins with a deep-rooted commitment to doing things the right way. Karoly Windows & Doors puts this commitment into practice through:

1) Never outsourcing installations. Every window Karoly sells is installed by a Karoly technician to ensure consistent quality.

2) Using top-quality materials. Karoly techs use top-shelf insulation, shims, and weatherproof hardware to maximize every window’s useful life.

3) Backing it up with a lifetime warranty. Every Simonton window that Karoly installs comes with a lifetime labor warranty to complement Simonton’s own lifetime warranty.

Practices like these have turned Karoly Windows into a premier window installation company and Simonton’s most reliable partner in the state of Florida!

Continuing Dedication to Excellence

Karoly Windows remains the premier Simonton impact windows installation company in Tampa Bay. The organization is focused on developing strong relationships with the local community and providing excellent service that homeowners can rely on.

Moving forward, CEO Brandon Shannon plans to keep innovating the window and door installation market with creative new solutions that will improve the installation experience for customers throughout Tampa Bay.

About Karoly Windows & Doors

Karoly Windows & Doors is a local, family-owned and operated window installation company based in the Tampa Bay area. They differentiate themselves from many other installation companies by refusing to use subcontractors for their installation work—providing professional service from qualified technicians to ensure consistent, high-quality results for customers throughout Tampa Bay. The company works with several window and door manufacturers such as Simonton, PGT, ProVia, BHI, and Therma-Tru to offer a wide range of solutions to fit different consumer needs.

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