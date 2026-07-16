Sanctum nature retreat opens in Lithuania

Sanctum – Nature Therapy Retreat integrates architecture with the forest landscape

Rather than creating a destination within the forest, the project seeks to make the forest itself the destination.” — Arunas Liola

VILNIUS, VILNIUS, LITHUANIA, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lithuanian architecture studio arches has completed Sanctum, a hospitality retreat located in a forest near Vilnius, Lithuania. The project provides accommodation, wellness facilities and shared spaces designed for individual stays, small groups and events.The development consists of a main building and seven detached guest cabins positioned within the existing woodland. The layout was planned to retain as much of the site's vegetation as possible while organizing accommodation and communal functions across the property.The main building contains eleven guest rooms, a dining area, a multifunctional hall and wellness facilities. The hall can be adapted for different activities, including meetings, workshops and events. Outdoor terraces and courtyards extend the shared spaces into the surrounding landscape.Seven independent guest cabins provide additional accommodation throughout the site. The cabins are arranged between existing trees and connected by pedestrian paths that follow the natural topography.The buildings were constructed using cross-laminated timber (CLT) as the primary structural system. Glued laminated timber was used for larger spans within the communal areas. Exterior finishes combine Kebony-modified pine and natural copper cladding. Interior materials include exposed timber, polished concrete, glass and aluminium framing.The architectural design places the buildings around existing natural features rather than reorganizing the landscape. Existing trees were preserved where possible, and outdoor spaces were designed to accommodate circulation, gathering areas and seasonal activities while maintaining the character of the forest.Natural light plays an important role throughout the project. Large glazed openings provide visual connections to the surrounding woodland, while covered outdoor spaces allow year-round use regardless of weather conditions.The project was developed over approximately four years, from the initial concept through design development and construction. During this period, the design evolved to respond to the site's natural conditions, operational requirements and construction methods.Sanctum received international recognition in 2026 when it was named the Jury Winner in the Design for Wellbeing category at the Architizer A+Awards. The award recognizes projects that contribute to physical, mental and social wellbeing through architecture and design.The project is located in Vilnius District, Lithuania.

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