Animal Shelter Closed Wednesday
The Wayne County Animal Shelter will be closed Wednesday, July 15th, as crews install a new air conditioning unit.
The new unit replaces the last of the shelter's aging HVAC systems and is part of ongoing efforts to improve the facility for both animals and staff.
The shelter will reopen for normal business hours tomorrow. We appreciate your patience and understanding as this work is completed.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.