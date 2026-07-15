Request for Statement of Qualifications - Administrative Services ThreeStar Program Grant

Tipton County, Tennessee is soliciting Statements of Qualifications from qualified professional grant administration firms to provide administrative services for a ThreeStar Program Grant. The selected firm will assist with required planning, coordination, and implementation activities necessary to successfully administer the ThreeStar Program Grant in accordance with applicable state requirements.

A professional administrative services firm will be selected based on the following criteria:

Qualifications and Availability of Key Personnel

Grant Administration Experience

Scope of Services Offered

Program Familiarity

Firms interested in providing the required services should submit one (1) copy of their Statement of Qualifications to:

WT Bailey

Tipton County Government

103 E Pleasant Ave, Covington, TN 38019

wtbailey@tiptonco.com

Statements of Qualifications must be received no later than July 30, 2026 at 3:00PM.

Tipton County Government is an Equal Opportunity Employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion national origin, sex, age, disability, or any other protected status under federal or state law.

Sincerely,

W.T. Bailey

Finance Director