Juvenile Injured in ATV Crash in Gorham

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Rachael J. Stocker

603-788-3164

July 15, 2026

Gorham, NH – On Tuesday, July 14, at approximately 5:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game was notified of an ATV crash with injuries in Gorham.

A juvenile male from Walden, NY, lost control of his ATV while riding down Smitty’s Trail in Gorham. As the juvenile came down the trail, the left rear tire of the ATV detached while the machine was still in motion. This caused the ATV to fishtail, and the juvenile operator to lose control. As a result, the juvenile collided with a tree on the right side of the trail.

The juvenile was riding with a family member at the time of the crash. Immediately following the crash, the family member transported the juvenile by ATV to a local urgent care facility. However, the facility was closed upon their arrival. The family member then placed a 911 phone call requesting help.

A response from Gorham Fire and EMS, Gorham Police Department, and a Conservation Officer began. The juvenile was transported by ambulance to Androscoggin Valley Hospital in Berlin for further evaluation of his injuries.

This crash remains under investigation at this time.