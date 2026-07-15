Forestry Best Management Practices Board to Meet July 15
FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 15, 2026) – The Forestry Best Management Practices Board will be meeting on July 15, 2026 from 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT at the Kentucky Forest Industries Association Office (lower meeting room), 106 Progress Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601 (38.175442, -84.803790).
If you have questions about the meeting or wish to attend, please contact Chair John Reinstetle john.reinstetle@uky.edu or 606-335-9269.
Agenda
- Welcome, John Reinstetle, chair
- Introduction of board members and guests
- Approval of last meeting minutes (provided)
- Old business
a) Review Kentucky Forest Conservation Act (KFCA) fact sheet provided by Kentucky Master Logger Office and Kentucky Division of Forestry (KDF)
b) Continue board member discussions regarding “Landslide BMP” concerns
and introduce Matt Crawford with the Kentucky Geological Survey for his presentation to the board.
- New business – begin planning for the 10-year review process of the current the Kentucky Forestry Best Management Practices guidelines
- Lunch provided
- Annual status report of KFCA inspections and related violations with Wayne Widener of KDF
- Updates from member and partner organizations
- Meeting location and date for next meeting
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