Forestry Best Management Practices Board to Meet July 15

FRANKFORT, Ky. (July 15, 2026) – The Forestry Best Management Practices Board will be meeting on July 15, 2026 from 10 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EDT at the Kentucky Forest Industries Association Office (lower meeting room), 106 Progress Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601 (38.175442, -84.803790).

If you have questions about the meeting or wish to attend, please contact Chair John Reinstetle john.reinstetle@uky.edu or 606-335-9269.

Agenda

Welcome, John Reinstetle, chair

Introduction of board members and guests

Approval of last meeting minutes (provided)

Old business

a) Review Kentucky Forest Conservation Act (KFCA) fact sheet provided by Kentucky Master Logger Office and Kentucky Division of Forestry (KDF)

b) Continue board member discussions regarding “Landslide BMP” concerns

and introduce Matt Crawford with the Kentucky Geological Survey for his presentation to the board.

a) Review Kentucky Forest Conservation Act (KFCA) fact sheet provided by Kentucky Master Logger Office and Kentucky Division of Forestry (KDF) b) Continue board member discussions regarding “Landslide BMP” concerns and introduce Matt Crawford with the Kentucky Geological Survey for his presentation to the board. New business – begin planning for the 10-year review process of the current the Kentucky Forestry Best Management Practices guidelines

Lunch provided

Annual status report of KFCA inspections and related violations with Wayne Widener of KDF

Updates from member and partner organizations

Meeting location and date for next meeting

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