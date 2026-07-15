ProbablyMonsters Appoints Dialect as Agency of Record

Gaming-native creative agency to lead marketing and go-to-market across ProbablyMonsters' original game portfolio including Crimson Moon and Nekome: Nazi Hunter

UNITED KINGDOM, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProbablyMonsters , an independent video game company focused on building original IP through a focused, scalable development model, has appointed integrated gaming agency Dialect as its marketing Agency of Record (AOR). Under the partnership, Dialect will lead marketing strategy, research and insights, creative development and production, and media planning and buying across ProbablyMonsters' slate of original titles.The appointment pairs ProbablyMonsters' mission of building focused, high-quality original IP with Dialect's gaming-native, research-led approach to strategy and creative. Dialect's remit spans the full campaign lifecycle, from audience research and go-to-market strategy through creative production, social, influencer and paid media, built around the key launch moments in ProbablyMonsters' release calendar.Work is already underway, including launch-building activity tied to the studio's Summer Game Fest showings for Crimson Moon, the Gothic High Renaissance Action-adventure RPG arriving September 2026, and Nekome: Nazi Hunter, the grindhouse-inspired, narrative-driven action combat game planned for early 2027."ProbablyMonsters is building exactly the kind of original, ambitious IP our team loves to get behind. We were founded as a gaming-native agency, and taking great games to market is what we do best. We're proud to partner with David and the team as their Agency of Record and to help players across the globe discover these worlds." John Gower, Co-Founder & CEO, Dialect"We were looking for a partner who understands players as deeply as we do and can move at the pace our launches demand. Dialect's integrated, insight-first model and track record across the games industry made them the right fit to help bring our titles to market." David Reid, Chief Marketing Officer, ProbablyMonstersThe partnership formalises a collaboration that brings Dialect's full integrated team - research, strategy, creative, and media - into close coordination with ProbablyMonsters' internal marketing teams and wider partner network.About DialectDialect is a gaming-native, fully integrated creative agency specialising in games and emerging technology. From audience research and strategy through creative production, social, influencer and paid media, Dialect helps brands and studios cut through an increasingly crowded attention economy and connect authentically with players. With studios in Bath, London, San Francisco and Los Angeles, Dialect's work spans tech, AA, AAA and non-endemic brands, with clients past and present including NVIDIA, Logitech G, Electronic Arts, Wizards of the Coast and Void Interactive. Learn more at dialectinc.com.About ProbablyMonstersFounded by industry leader and former Bungie President and CEO Harold Ryan, ProbablyMonsters is an independent video game company committed to changing the way games are made. Its integrated model allows development teams to focus on delivering high-quality titles across a variety of genres, while a robust central services team provides operational flexibility. The company is built from a talented team of experienced and innovative game development leaders who have a proven track record of launching projects of all sizes. With an eye towards strong, original IP and memorable experiences that engage and delight players of all kinds, ProbablyMonsters is building a vibrant portfolio of games that reflect its mission and creative direction.Media ContactsDialect — hello@dialectinc.comProbablyMonsters —probablymonsters@berlinrosen.com

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