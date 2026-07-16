Microvec Introduces New Advanced LIBS Lasers for Metal Sorting Market

Microvec LIBS Laser with 200mJ and 200Hz

Microvec is introducing a new family of advanced LIBS lasers specifically designed to address the needs of the non-ferrous metal sorting machine market.

PIńCZóW, ŚWIęTOKRZYSKIE, POLAND, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PIŃCZÓW, POLAND – Microvec sp. z o.o., one of the leading manufacturers of Q-switched flashlamp and DPSS lasers , is introducing a new family of advanced LIBS (Laser Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) lasers specifically designed to address the needs of the non-ferrous metal sorting machine market.Currently, market sorting machines are limited to operating at a sorting frequency between 50 Hz and 100 Hz, predicated by the limitations of the LIBS leasers used in these systems. In addition, the energy of the laser is typically limited to below 100 mJ per pulse. The reasons for these limitations are the high costs of the LIBS lasers . With each sorting machine using four or six lasers, the costs of including them can make the final product prohibitively expensive.The new family of Microvec LIBS lasers includes models with frequencies of up to 200 Hz and energy of up to 200 mJ per pulse. All models are designed in sizes that allow their easy integration in multi-lane, in-line sorting machines. The prototypes have been extensively tested in combination with high frequency spectrometers, working continuously 24/7.“In the last few years Microvec has shown its ability to design and manufacture PIV (Particle Image Velocimetry) lasers, at high quality yet very affordable prices.” said Wojciech Majewski, the Managing Director of Microvec. “The new affordability levels enabled deliveries of PIV lasers and PIV systems, made by our Singapore sister company Microvec Pte Ltd, to new and emerging markets on all six continents and allowed many new customers to acquire previously unaffordable PIV systems. We believe that we can achieve the same outcome with our new LIBS lasers so that we can contribute to opening new markets with superior yet affordable lasers for manufacturers of machines for in-line sorting of non-ferrous scrap.”

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