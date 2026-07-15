Warhounds Launches August 11: XCOM 2 Meets Jagged Alliance 3

Warhounds brings cinematic turn-based combat, squad management, and tactical missions to Steam on August 11, 2026. A Warhounds mercenary flanks an enemy at close range, achieving a transparent 100% hit chance based on positioning, distance, and battlefield conditions.

Built by a 20-person indie team tired of waiting for XCOM 3, Warhounds delivers fast, lethal turn-based combat driven by tactics, not random misses.

We got tired of waiting for XCOM 3, so we decided to build the tactical game we wanted to play ourselves - fast, lethal, transparent, and driven by decisions rather than dice.” — Warhounds Development Team

ALEXANDRIA, VA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Warhounds, a turn-based tactical strategy game from independent developer Everplay DMCC and publisher Brightika, Inc., will launch for PC on Steam on August 11, 2026.Built by a 20-person indie team of lifelong turn-based strategy fans, Warhounds is positioned as “XCOM 2 meets Jagged Alliance 3”: cinematic squad combat, a persistent mercenary campaign, faction diplomacy, and base management - without frustrating point-blank misses.“We got tired of waiting for XCOM 3, so we decided to build the tactical game we wanted to play ourselves - fast, lethal, transparent, and driven by decisions rather than dice,” said the Warhounds development team.TACTICS OVER RANDOMNESSWarhounds replaces opaque combat outcomes with fair and readable ballistics. Positioning, cover, elevation, line of fire, weapon choice, and tactical planning determine the outcome of each turn rather than pure chance.High combat lethality makes every movement and shot meaningful, while destructible cover and cone-based overwatch give players direct control over the battlefield.Missions are designed as focused tactical encounters with the pacing and presentation of an action-series episode. Players flank enemy positions, seize high ground, destroy cover, control approach routes, and adapt when objectives change.BUILD THE RIGHT SQUADPlayers command the Warhounds, an elite mercenary unit operating across an alternate-future Africa.Five combat classes - Assault, Sniper, Machine Gunner, Grenadier, and Specialist - can be combined with different weapons and equipment to create the right squad for every objective.Between operations, players manage a mobile base aboard a requisitioned cargo ship. The base serves as the center for recruiting and treating mercenaries, upgrading compartments, managing supplies, purchasing equipment on the black market, gathering intelligence, and following the conflict through an in-game news feed.Diplomatic relationships also shape the campaign. Supporting or opposing factions unlocks unique missions, equipment, allies, and consequences, allowing player decisions to shift the balance of power.A COMPLETE RELEASE CAMPAIGNThe August 11 release version includes:- A complete story-driven campaign.- Multiple factions, including the African People’s Front, the Shield Corps, and the armed forces of the Cai-Shen Corporation. Each faction uses distinct weapons, equipment, and battlefield tactics.- Diverse battlefields, including jungles, slums, military bases, and business districts.- Expanded mission types, including civilian rescues, joint operations with allied forces, sabotage, VIP evacuation, and more.- Expanded base management and diplomacy systems.- Advanced battlefield technology, including combat and medical drones, powered exoskeletons, scanners, and high-tech tactical equipment.Warhounds is designed for players who want the depth of a tactical campaign without slow or unclear combat outcomes. Every action provides readable information, every mistake has a clear cause, and every successful operation is earned through planning.Warhounds launches on Steam on August 11, 2026.Players can wishlist Warhounds on Steam , visit the official Warhounds website , and join the Warhounds Discord community for development updates, trailers, and launch information.ABOUT EVERPLAY DMCCEverplay DMCC is an independent game studio and a 20-person team of turn-based strategy fans focused on creating tactical games with transparent systems, meaningful decisions, and cinematic presentation.ABOUT BRIGHTIKA, INC.Brightika, Inc. is the publisher of Warhounds, supporting the game’s global release and community development.XCOM and Jagged Alliance are trademarks of their respective owners. Warhounds is not affiliated with or endorsed by the owners of those trademarks.

Warhounds – Official Release Date Trailer | Launching August 11, 2026

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