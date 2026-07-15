Nancy Daoud Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nancy Daoud, financial advisor and founder of Nancy S. Daoud & Associates, LLC, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how aligning financial decisions with personal values can help people build confidence, make better choices, and achieve meaningful long-term goals.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Daoud explores why leading with values instead of fear creates stronger outcomes, and breaks down how making decisions based on known facts, staying committed to a long-term vision, and consistently reassessing progress can help turn goals into reality.Nancy’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.womeninpowertv.com/nancy-daoud

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