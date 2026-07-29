Shay Ashford Joins Women in Power TV

FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shay Ashford, real estate entrepreneur and tiny house advocate, is set to appear on Women in Power TV, where she shares how self-reliance, persistence, and independent thinking have shaped her approach to building wealth and creating opportunities.Women in Power TV is a cinematic docu-series that celebrates visionary women who are rewriting the rules of success. Hosted by Rudy Mawer, the show dives deep into each guest’s story—from struggle to triumph—highlighting the courage and conviction behind their success.You can find out more about the show by visiting their website In her episode, Ashford explores practical approaches to getting started in real estate without relying on debt, while emphasizing the value of personal research, resilience, and refusing to accept limitations. She also discusses why taking ownership of decisions and challenging conventional advice can help people create lasting results.Shay’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network, streaming on popular platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting https://cast.insidesuccesstv.com/shay-ashford

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