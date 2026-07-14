Poetry Reading and Zine Workshop in Window Rock

Join us in Window Rock on Saturday, July 25, for a morning of poetry and DIY publishing featuring Arizona’s Poet Laureate Laura Tohe and poet/zine maker Amber McCrary! Hosted by Navajo Nation Library and presented by the Arizona Commission on the Arts and AZ Humanities, this workshop is open to all and admission is free.

Poetry Reading and Zine Workshop

Saturday, July 25, 10:00 am – 12:00 pm

Navajo Nation Library

36 Window Rock Loop Rd, Window Rock

Details

Organization/Company: Arizona Commission on the Arts Website: https://azarts.gov/ Location: Window Rock, AZ Deadline: July 25, 2025 How to Apply: