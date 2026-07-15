HexaCoder Introduces 3D Visual Commerce Solution for MUGU's Furniture Business

3D furniture configurator with color customization for a modular shelving system. 3D product configurator for modular furniture Interactive 3D visual commerce solution for modular furniture

MUGU enhances its online furniture store with HexaCoder Technologies' 3D Visual Commerce Solution for real-time product visualization.

NY, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MUGU , the modular furniture company from Australia, has partnered with digital agency HexaCoder Technologies to bring interactive 3D product visualization to its online shelving business, tackling a common e-commerce problem for made-to-order furniture.MUGU, the Australian retailer known for its modular, mid-century-inspired shelving systems, has finished the implementation of a new 3D Visual Commerce Solution developed by digital technology company HexaCoder Technologies. The project was meant to help online shoppers better understand a product line that’s, by its very nature, highly configurable and tough to showcase with static photography alone.MUGU’s business is based on modular shelving units in stainless steel, acrylic, and birchwood panel finishes in fixed configurations and a custom shelf configurator for customers to specify size, layout, and style before ordering. That flexibility is part of the company's appeal, but it also posed a practical problem: customers deciding on panel materials, number of sections, and leg heights had few ways to visualize what a certain combination would actually look like in their own space before committing to a purchase.Business ChallengeLike many direct-to-consumer furniture brands, MUGU leaned heavily on product photography and short video clips to showcase its shelving units. While this worked well for showing off finished products, the approach struggled to convey the huge number of configuration choices available across the brand’s stainless, acrylic and birchwood panel ranges. Many customers who used the online configurator to build a custom shelf had to use their imagination to envision how the dimensions and finish they selected would look as a physical product.This gap between configuration and visualization is a common pain point in furniture e-commerce. When shoppers can’t easily visualize a custom item, they’re more likely to hesitate, abandon their cart, or seek manual quotes and clarifications before making a purchase, adding friction to a simple buying process.3D Visual Commerce SolutionTo help solve this, HexaCoder Technologies partnered with MUGU to design and implement a 3D Visual Commerce Solution embedded directly into the brand’s online store. The system allows shoppers to interact with realistic 3D renderings of MUGU’s shelving units, with the ability to rotate, zoom and view pieces from multiple angles while adjusting configuration options in real time, rather than relying on pre-rendered images alone.The solution was designed to enhance MUGU’s current shelf configurator. It takes a customer’s choice of panel type, number of sections and dimensions and updates the 3D view in real time, without reloading pages or any delay. “The aim for the project team was to make the digital shopping experience feel more like the experience of seeing a finished piece in a showroom. Furniture is a big-ticket item and customers want to feel confident in what they’re buying, especially when a product is being built to their own specifications,” said a HexaCoder’s representative who worked on the project. “With the 3D Visual Commerce Solution we wanted to bridge that gap between imagination and reality, so MUGU’s customers could see exactly what they were ordering before they checked out.”Process of ImplementationHexaCoder Technologies was built using a structured, multi-phase process. The team started by auditing MUGU’s existing product catalog and configurator logic to understand the range of shelving variations that needed to be modeled. HexaCoder’s designers then fleshed out detailed 3D assets for each panel finish and structural component, making sure they were consistent with MUGU's physical products in terms of proportion, materials, and lighting.The assets were then integrated into MUGU’s storefront on Shopify with the 3D Visual Commerce Solution built to dynamically respond to the inputs from the configurator. Much of this phase was performance optimization: ensuring interactive 3D rendering could load quickly on desktop and mobile without slowing down the browsing experience. They performed quality assurance testing on MUGU’s stainless panel, acrylic panel and birchwood panel collections to make sure all configurations were rendering properly.Main FeaturesFeatures specifically designed for MUGU’s product portfolio are part of the final 3D Visual Commerce Solution. Shoppers can turn and view the shelving units from different angles, toggle between panel materials and finishes, and immediately see configuration changes in the 3D view. The tool was built to be integrated into MUGU’s existing configurator workflow so that customers are never required to leave the page or go into another application to access the visualization.The solution was also designed with mobile compatibility in mind, considering the significant portion of furniture browsing that now occurs on smartphones and tablets, enabling customers to interact with 3D product views wherever they shop.Impact on businessSince the launch, MUGU has seen increased customer interaction with its shelf configurator, and a reduction in pre-purchase questions around sizing and finish selection. Thanks to the 3D Visual Commerce Solution, one of MUGU’s most popular product categories has been made easier for customers to browse and checkout, with a near-final representation of their custom shelving on display before they even place an order.For MUGU, the project is indicative of a broader trend among furniture retailers to utilize more powerful digital platforms that bridge the gap between the online browsing experience and the in-person showroom experience, particularly for products that are sold in a made-to-order or configurable manner.HexaCoder Technologies InfoHexaCoder Technologies is a digital technology company offering custom web design, e-commerce solutions and immersive product visualization tools including 3D configurator and augmented reality commerce experiences. We partner with retail and direct-to-consumer brands to create digital storefronts that improve customer interaction and help consumers make informed purchasing choices. HexaCoder Technologies offers services such as web and application development, UX design and technical integration for online retail platforms.

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