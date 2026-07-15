Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 16, 2026

Public Affairs

Contact: Marc Kovac

press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY

IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT

MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type Clermont Clermont County Agricultural Society

12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Franklin Bridge Park New Community Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Central Ohio Transit Authority

NATIONAL TRANSIT DATABASE (NTD) FINANCIAL DATA 10 YEAR AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Central Ohio Transit Authority

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Greene Central State University Foundation

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Central State University Foundation - Marauder Development, LLC

9/1/2022 TO 8/31/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Central State University Innovation and Development Foundation

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

Central State University

7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023 Financial Audit IPA

FFR

Hocking Hocking Hills Tourism Association

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Jefferson Jefferson County

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit Knox Knox County Regional Planning Commission

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Basic Audit Lorain Lorain Public Library System

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit Amherst Township

1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023 Financial Audit Medina Medina City School District

7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025 Financial Audit IPA

Monroe Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District

1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025 Agreed Upon Procedures Noble Noble County Water Authority

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit IPA

Van Wert Harrison Township

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Financial Audit FFR

Washington Newport Water and Sewer District

1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024 Agreed Upon Procedures Wood Wood County

1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025 Financial Audit