Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 16, 2026
Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov
Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.
The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 16, 2026.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
|County
|Audit Entity and Period
|Report Type
|Clermont
|Clermont County Agricultural Society
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Franklin
|Bridge Park New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central Ohio Transit Authority
NATIONAL TRANSIT DATABASE (NTD) FINANCIAL DATA 10 YEAR AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Central Ohio Transit Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Greene
|Central State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central State University Foundation - Marauder Development, LLC
9/1/2022 TO 8/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central State University Innovation and Development Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Central State University
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023
|Financial Audit
|IPA
FFR
|Hocking
|Hocking Hills Tourism Association
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Jefferson
|Jefferson County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|Knox
|Knox County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Basic Audit
|Lorain
|Lorain Public Library System
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|Amherst Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023
|Financial Audit
|Medina
|Medina City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Monroe
|Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Noble
|Noble County Water Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|IPA
|Van Wert
|Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Financial Audit
|FFR
|Washington
|Newport Water and Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024
|Agreed Upon Procedures
|Wood
|Wood County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025
|Financial Audit
|
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
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