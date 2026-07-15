Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 480,218 in the last 365 days.

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 16, 2026

Public Affairs
Contact: Marc Kovac
press@ohioauditor.gov

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste, and abuse of public money.

The Auditor of State’s Office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, July 16, 2026.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

County Audit Entity and Period Report Type
Clermont Clermont County Agricultural Society
12/1/2023 TO 11/30/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Franklin Bridge Park New Community Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Central Ohio Transit Authority
NATIONAL TRANSIT DATABASE (NTD) FINANCIAL DATA 10 YEAR AGREED-UPON PROCEDURES
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Central Ohio Transit Authority
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Greene Central State University Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Central State University Foundation - Marauder Development, LLC
9/1/2022 TO 8/31/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Central State University Innovation and Development Foundation
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
Central State University
7/1/2022 TO 6/30/2023		 Financial Audit IPA
FFR
Hocking Hocking Hills Tourism Association
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Jefferson Jefferson County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit
Knox Knox County Regional Planning Commission
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Basic Audit
Lorain Lorain Public Library System
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit
Amherst Township
1/1/2022 TO 12/31/2023		 Financial Audit
Medina Medina City School District
7/1/2024 TO 6/30/2025		 Financial Audit IPA
Monroe Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation District
1/1/2024 TO 12/31/2025		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Noble Noble County Water Authority
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit IPA
Van Wert Harrison Township
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Financial Audit FFR
Washington Newport Water and Sewer District
1/1/2023 TO 12/31/2024		 Agreed Upon Procedures
Wood Wood County
1/1/2025 TO 12/31/2025		 Financial Audit

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Audit Advisory for Thursday, July 16, 2026

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.