Border Patrol agents intercept individual using fraudulent documents at Laredo, Texas checkpoint

LAREDO, Texas – In a decisive demonstration of border security, U.S. Border Patrol agents at the Laredo North immigration checkpoint on Interstate 35 intercepted an illegal alien attempting to enter the United States with fraudulent identification documents during a late-night Greyhound bus inspection on July 7.

This swift action reflects Border Patrol’s ongoing commitment to national security, as agents continue to outpace increasingly sophisticated criminal tactics. Leveraging advanced technology and specialized training, agents detected inconsistencies in the documents and quickly determined the individual was illegally present in the United States. The subject was taken into custody, and both the fraudulent documents and a cell phone were seized for further examination. Federal charges are pending. The subject was illegally in the United States from Mexico.

Synthetic identity fraud and document forgery are on the rise, fueled by rapid technological advancements. The Department of Homeland Security remains steps ahead, deploying innovative tools and strategies to safeguard America’s borders. Proactive enforcement ensures that isolated incidents are contained and prevented from developing into broader security threats, protecting communities across the nation.

Under the guidance of President Trump and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the U.S. Border Patrol is setting new standards in operational effectiveness, adapting quickly to emerging challenges and maintaining the integrity of the nation’s borders. The American public can be confident that agents are vigilant, agile, and prepared to meet tomorrow’s threats today.