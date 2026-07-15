LCSH transfers Advanced Certification program to Lean Consulting Solution in strategic training partnership

The partnership combines LCS certification leadership with LCSH’s hands-on industrial training to expand advanced manufacturing skills across the region.

This partnership connects advanced manufacturing education with real-world industrial application, helping workers and employers build stronger processes, better skills, and lasting improvement.” — Phillip Green

SHREVEPORT, LA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Louisiana Circular Steel Hub (LCSH), an advanced manufacturing organization, and Lean Consulting Solutions (LCS), a consulting and workforce training company, today announced a strategic restructuring of their manufacturing education initiatives. Under the new alignment, Lean Consulting Solutions will assume ownership, administration, and development of the Advanced Manufacturing Process Excellence Certification program, while Louisiana Circular Steel Hub will become a primary industrial training partner supporting hands-on learning and application.The transfer allows each organization to concentrate on its strongest capabilities. Lean Consulting Solutions will oversee the certification framework, curriculum development, candidate guidance, instructional standards, assessments, and program administration. Louisiana Circular Steel Hub will support the program by providing manufacturing insight, practical training opportunities, and exposure to the operational conditions professionals face in production environments.Together, the organizations intend to create a stronger bridge between classroom learning and the realities of the manufacturing floor. Participants will study structured methods for process improvement, problem solving, quality, throughput, waste reduction, bottleneck management, workforce engagement, and continuous improvement. They will also connect those methods to real production challenges, helping ensure that certification is based on both methodology and practical understanding.“Transferring the formal certification architecture to a dedicated training authority like Lean Consulting Solutions allows us to focus on manufacturing excellence while ensuring our team and partners still have access to credentials,” said Alec Steorts, Operations Manager at Louisiana Circular Steel Hub. “This partnership gives both organizations a clear role and creates a stronger path for developing the people who will support the future of advanced manufacturing.”The Advanced Manufacturing Process Excellence Certification was developed to help manufacturing professionals build the skills needed to improve processes, reduce operational friction, support quality, and strengthen production performance. The program is intended for employees, frontline leaders, supervisors, process specialists, trainers, and other professionals responsible for maintaining or improving manufacturing operations.Under the new structure, Lean Consulting Solutions will guide candidates through the certification pathway and continue refining the program to meet employer needs. The company will also work with manufacturers, educators, and industry professionals to strengthen the program’s relevance and support broader recognition of the credential.“This transition gives Lean Consulting Solutions the ability to build a focused training and certification platform grounded in real manufacturing experience,” said Phillip Green, Founder of Lean Consulting Solutions. “Our goal is to help organizations develop people who can recognize waste, understand flow, solve problems, improve throughput, and support sustainable improvement. By partnering with Louisiana Circular Steel Hub, we can connect those lessons directly to industrial operations.”The partnership also addresses a broader need for advanced workforce development. Manufacturers continue to face challenges involving skilled labor, process consistency, quality, productivity, training, and knowledge transfer. The organizations believe a practical certification program can help close those gaps by preparing professionals to evaluate systems, communicate across departments, and contribute to measurable operational improvement.Louisiana Circular Steel Hub and Lean Consulting Solutions will also begin aligning their internal development efforts with the Advanced Manufacturing Process Excellence Certification. This shared commitment is intended to demonstrate the program’s value within a manufacturing environment while creating a model that can be expanded to other businesses and workforce partners.The transition establishes a clearly defined partnership in which Lean Consulting Solutions leads educational and certification functions while Louisiana Circular Steel Hub contributes industrial experience and training support. Both organizations expect the arrangement to strengthen access to advanced manufacturing education and help businesses build capable, improvement-focused teams.About Lean Consulting SolutionsLean Consulting Solutions is a consulting and training organization that helps manufacturers improve throughput, eliminate operational friction, strengthen frontline leadership, and build sustainable systems of continuous improvement. Its services are grounded in practical manufacturing experience and connect improvement methods with the realities of the production floor.About Louisiana Circular Steel HubLouisiana Circular Steel Hub is an advanced manufacturing organization focused on efficient steel production, circular material use, sustainable supply chain development, workforce advancement, and regional industrial growth. LCSH is committed to developing manufacturing systems that support economic opportunity and operational excellence.Contact:Phillip GreenFounderLean Consulting Solutions318-349-9529Phillipgreen@leanconsultingsolutions.comleanconsultingsolutions.com

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