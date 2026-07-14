Rep. Zeleznikar Statement on North Minnesota Wildfires

Saint Paul, MN- Representative Natalie Zeleznikar (R-Fredenberg Township) released the following statement after Governor Walz declared a peacetime emergency and has mobilized the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance to deal with multiple wildfires that have broken out in northern Minnesota.

“My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected by these devastating wildfires. I want to thank the firefighters, first responders, and National Guard members who are risking their own safety to protect our communities. Please continue to keep those on the front lines and families who have been displaced in your thoughts and prayers, and follow the guidance of local officials as they work to keep everyone safe.”

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