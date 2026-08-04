LIHEAP Block Grant Plan Public Comment Period Opens and Public Hearing Scheduled

RALEIGH — Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) (PDF) provides heating, crisis and weatherization assistance. States are given block grant funding to design and operate their own programs under certain parameters determined by the federal government.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is seeking public comment on the federal fiscal year (FFY) 2027 Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program Block Grant Plan, which outlines how the federal LIHEAP block grant funds will be spent in North Carolina in FFY2027 (Oct. 1, 2026 – Sept. 30, 2027). The U.S. Administration for Children and Families allowed North Carolina the option to clone the plan from last year and make updates.

The plan may be viewed from July 31 - Aug. 7, 2026, online on NCDHHS’ Division of Social Services website and on all 100 Counties DSS websites. To find each individual county’s website, visit the County DSS Directory.

The LIHEAP Block Grant Public Hearing webinar will take place on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026, at 9 a.m. to go over the FFY2027 Block Grant Plan and address any questions, comments or concerns. Registration is required to join the webinar.

After registering, individuals will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. The public comment period will remain open until 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2026. Comments may be submitted via email Jasmyne Simmons.

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