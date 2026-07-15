Deputies Arrest Two Suspects After Alert Citizen Reports Possible Burglary

Spokane Valley Deputies responded to a reported possible burglary at a business and began searching for the suspects using the description provided by the witness. They located the possible suspects and, through the investigation, developed probable cause to arrest an adult male and an adult female on felony and misdemeanor charges.

On July 13, 2026, at approximately 8:30 pm, Spokane Valley Deputies responded to the report of a possible commercial burglary in the 12600 block of E. Sprague Avenue in Spokane Valley.

An alert citizen reported seeing two subjects cut the fence to gain entry at the business. He stated the suspects were last seen going east on the Appleway Trail and provided a description of them.

Responding Deputies located an adult male and two adult females, who matched the description provided by the witness, standing next to a truck in a parking lot in the 12800 block of Sprague Avenue, and detained them pending the investigation.

Deputies noted seeing numerous items that appeared to be stolen store merchandise inside the Ford truck. They seized the truck as evidence pending a search warrant.

Through the investigation, Deputies identified an adult male, 32-year-old Joshua A. Leslie, and an adult female, 37-year-old Brandy K. Mueller, as suspects. They established probable cause to arrest Leslie and Mueller on felony and misdemeanor charges.

They did not establish probable cause to charge the second adult female, and she was released at the scene without being charged.

Leslie and Mueller were transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail.

Leslie was charged with Commercial Burglary 2nd Degree, Malicious Mischief 3rd Degree, and Theft 3rd Degree.

Mueller was charged with Commercial Burglary 2nd Degree and Theft 3rd Degree.

At Tuesday’s court appearance, Spokane Superior Court Commissioner T. Chavez ordered them both to be released on their own recognizance.

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