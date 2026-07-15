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CENTCOM Completes More Strikes Against Iran

TAMPA, Fla. — U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) completed an additional round of strikes against Iran at 10 p.m. ET, July 14, hitting dozens of military targets near the Strait of Hormuz and Iranian coastal areas.

U.S. fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels launched precision munitions against Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, and coastal defense systems during the seven-hour wave to further degrade Iran's ability to threaten commercial shipping and civilian crews.

The strikes took place the same day U.S. forces resumed the naval blockade against vessels transiting to or from Iranian ports and coastal areas. The blockade went into effect at 4 p.m. ET today.

U.S. forces remain vigilant, lethal, and prepared to execute operations directed by the Commander in Chief.

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CENTCOM Completes More Strikes Against Iran

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