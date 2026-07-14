Rep. Nash Appointed to Legislative Inspector General Advisory

St. Paul, MN — Speaker Lisa Demuth has appointed Representative Jim Nash (R-Waconia) to the Legislative Inspector General Advisory Commission, a body responsible for helping ensure strong oversight and accountability within Minnesota state government.

The commission is tasked with recommending candidates for the Office of the Inspector General to the governor, reviewing the office’s performance, and holding hearings to assess the Inspector General’s independence, effectiveness, and impartiality. Its work is intended to strengthen efforts to detect and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse while safeguarding taxpayer resources.

The appointment reflects Rep. Nash’s longstanding commitment to government accountability. As Chair of the House State Government Finance and Policy Committee, he has led efforts to strengthen oversight of state agencies, improve transparency, and ensure taxpayer dollars are spent responsibly.

“I appreciate the opportunity to serve on the Legislative Inspector General Advisory Commission,” Rep. Nash said. “Minnesotans deserve a government that is accountable and responsible with every taxpayer dollar. It’s more important than ever that the Office of the Inspector General operates independently and has the tools necessary to uncover fraud and hold those responsible accountable. I’m grateful for the opportunity to contribute to that mission.”