Saint Paul, MN- Representative Natalie Zeleznikar (R-Fredenberg Township) released the following statement after Governor Walz declared a peacetime emergency and has mobilized the Minnesota National Guard to provide assistance to deal with multiple wildfires that have broken out in northern Minnesota.
“My heart goes out to everyone who has been affected by these devastating wildfires. I want to thank the firefighters, first responders, and National Guard members who are risking their own safety to protect our communities. Please continue to keep those on the front lines and families who have been displaced in your thoughts and prayers, and follow the guidance of local officials as they work to keep everyone safe.”
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability
for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this
article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
You just read:
Rep. Zeleznikar Statement on North Minnesota Wildfires
EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is
the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.