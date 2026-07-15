Collectible Grading Authority Launches Media Grading Authority (MGA)

Media Grading Authority MGA Graded iPhone MGA Graded Album

Media Grading Authority launches to provide professional authentication, grading, and preservation for collectible VHS, CDs, records, Blu-rays, and more.

Media has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the collectibles market, supported by an incredibly passionate community of collectors.” — Tom Derby

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Collectible Grading Authority (CGA), the trusted name behind Action Figure Authority (AFA) and Video Game Authority (VGA), today announced the launch of Media Grading Authority (MGA), a new division dedicated to the authentication, grading, encapsulation, and preservation of collectible media.

For more than 25 years, CGA has helped collectors authenticate, grade, and preserve some of the world's most treasured collectibles. With the launch of MGA, that same commitment to quality, consistency, and preservation now extends to one of the fastest-growing segments of the collectibles hobby.

Media Grading Authority accepts a wide variety of collectible media, including VHS tapes, Betamax, LaserDiscs, DVDs, Blu-rays, CDs, cassette tapes, vinyl records, box sets, SteelBooks, computer software, mobile devices, tablets, and more.

"Media has become one of the fastest-growing segments of the collectibles market, supported by an incredibly passionate community of collectors," said Tom Derby, Partner of Collectible Grading Authority. "With the launch of Media Grading Authority, we're bringing professional authentication, grading, and museum-quality preservation to a category that has long deserved a dedicated grading service. We've also recruited exceptional talent with deep experience in collectible media to help build and operate this division, ensuring collectors receive the expertise and consistency they expect from CGA."

Every submission is professionally authenticated, graded, and encapsulated in a premium acrylic case that is handcrafted at CGA's Georgia facility. Each case is custom engineered for its specific media format, providing exceptional presentation, long-term protection, and a tamper-evident design trusted by collectors around the world.

Collectors can learn more about the new service, review accepted submission categories, and submit items online at MGAGrading.com.

"Collectors have been asking for a dedicated media grading service for years," said Andrew Aiello, Partner of Collectible Grading Authority. "Whether it's a factory-sealed VHS tape, a rare vinyl record, a limited edition Blu-ray, or a vintage cassette, these pieces represent an important part of entertainment history. MGA gives collectors a trusted home to authenticate, preserve, and proudly showcase the media that defines their collections."

Since acquiring Collectible Grading Authority in 2025, the ownership team has continued to invest in expanding grading services, enhancing the customer experience, developing new technologies, and growing the company's capabilities while maintaining the trusted standards collectors have relied on for more than 25 years. The launch of Media Grading Authority represents the latest step in CGA's continued commitment to serving the evolving needs of collectors worldwide.

Media Grading Authority is now accepting submissions from collectors around the world. To learn more about accepted media formats, submission options, and grading services, visit MGAGrading.com. To learn more about the full family of CGA brands, including Action Figure Authority (AFA) and Video Game Authority (VGA), visit CGAGrading.com.

About Collectible Grading Authority

Collectible Grading Authority (CGA) is a leading authentication and grading company dedicated to preserving collectible history through professional authentication, grading, and museum-quality encapsulation. For more than 25 years, collectors have trusted CGA and its family of brands—including Action Figure Authority (AFA), Video Game Authority (VGA), and Media Grading Authority (MGA)—to protect and preserve their most valuable collectibles using premium handcrafted display cases manufactured in Georgia.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.