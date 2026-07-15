New Presiding Judge Appointed

Judge Michael P. Maxwell Appointed Presiding Judge

Judge Maxwell has served on the Waukesha County Circuit Court since first being elected in 2015 and reelected by Waukesha County voters in 2021. He currently serves as Judge for Branch 8 and has presided over matters in the civil, criminal, family, probate, and guardianship divisions throughout his judicial career. Prior to taking the bench, Judge Maxwell practiced law in private practice, served as a Chapter 7 Bankruptcy Trustee for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, and built a reputation for dedicated public service and professional leadership. A veteran of the United States Army and Army National Guard, Judge Maxwell holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech University and both a Master of Business Administration and Juris Doctor degree from Marquette University. As Presiding Judge, Judge Maxwell will work closely with the Chief Judge Bugenhagen of the Third Judicial Administrative District, fellow circuit court judges, court commissioners, and court administration staff to promote the effective and efficient administration of justice in Waukesha County. The role includes assisting with judicial administration, supporting case flow management, coordinating court operations, fostering collaboration among judicial officers, and helping implement policies and procedures that ensure the timely resolution of cases and the effective delivery of court services to the public.



"It is a privilege to serve the citizens of Waukesha County in this expanded leadership capacity," Judge Maxwell said. "The courts play a critical role in upholding the rule of law and ensuring equal access to justice. I look forward to working with my judicial colleagues, court staff, and justice system partners to continue providing fair, efficient, and accessible court services for our community."

Chief Judge Paul Bugenhagen, Jr. noted that the appointment reflects Judge Maxwell's extensive legal

experience, commitment to judicial excellence, and demonstrated leadership throughout his years on the

bench. "Judge Maxwell brings a wealth of knowledge, dedication, and professionalism to this position," Bugenhagen said. "His experience across multiple court divisions and his longstanding commitment to public service make him exceptionally qualified to help lead the Waukesha County Circuit Court."

Waukesha County is part of Wisconsin's Third Judicial Administrative District and is served by twelve circuit

court judges. As Presiding Judge, Judge Maxwell will help ensure the continued efficient operation of the court system while supporting the judiciary's mission of delivering impartial justice and maintaining public confidence in the courts.