HAN Advisory Regarding Cyclosporiasis Cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is notifying clinicians, public health practitioners, and laboratorians of cases of domestically acquired cyclosporiasis in multiple U.S. states. Since May 1, 2026, CDC has received reports of 1,645 confirmed domestic cases of cyclosporiasis and is aware of more than 5,100 cases that require further analysis to confirm the illness as domestically acquired cyclosporiasis. This is substantially higher than the 249 cases reported nationally by this same time last year. Of the 1,645 case-patients with available information, 141 (9%) were hospitalized, and none have died. CDC, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) , and state and local health departments are working together to investigate multistate outbreaks of Cyclospora infections and to identify the sources of illness. Because cyclosporiasis is often underdiagnosed and underreported, the true number of illnesses is likely higher than what has been reported to CDC. This Health Advisory provides background information about cyclosporiasis, current U.S. surveillance data, and recommendations for clinicians, laboratorians, and public health departments to support recognition, diagnosis, and reporting.

Background

Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal illness caused by the microscopic parasite Cyclospora. People can become infected by consuming food or water contaminated with the parasite. This illness is not usually spread directly from person to person. Case counts typically rise during spring and summer months, and CDC considers May 1-August 31 the annual cyclosporiasis season. Previous outbreaks have been linked to consuming contaminated fresh produce.

Symptoms of cyclosporiasis typically begin about 1 week after exposure. Onset of symptoms can occur 2-14 days after being exposed. The most common symptoms include watery diarrhea, which can be frequent, along with loss of appetite, weight loss, bloating, nausea, and fatigue. Less common symptoms include low-grade fever and vomiting. Without treatment, symptoms can follow a remitting-relapsing course that can last from a few days to a month or longer. Illness can be severe, but is not usually life-threatening. Complications can include malabsorption, cholecystitis, and reactive arthritis. Laboratory detection of Cyclospora in stool can be challenging even in symptomatic patients, and standard ova and parasite exams might not detect it reliably. Clinicians should specifically request diagnostic testing for Cyclospora when it is clinically suspected.

Since May 1, 1,645 lab-confirmed cases were reported to CDC in people who acquired cyclosporiasis in the United States. Cases were reported by 34 states. Case-patients developed illness after eating food in the United States and did not report any travel during the previous 14 days. Case-patients ranged in age from 2-95 years, with a median age of 44 years, and 56% were female. Of 1,645 case-patients with information available, 141 (9%) were hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. This is substantially higher than the 249 cases reported nationally from May 1–July 16, 2025.

CDC is working closely with FDA and state health authorities to investigate multiple clusters of cyclosporiasis. CDC has posted an investigation notice about an outbreak with more than 400 cases in at least four U.S. states that appear to be epidemiologically linked, suggesting that there could be a common source of these infections.