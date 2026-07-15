LifeScienceHistory.com Release E-history Spotlight on Vacation Diseases

LifeScienceHistory.com, where history is made daily Life Science Genealogy on Demand COVID-19 Vacation Destnations

E-history Spotlight highlights the numerous vacation-related disease that can find you when you least expect it, from food and water born disease to tiny ticks.

It’s that time of the year when we plan vacations with family and friends, and we want everyone to be aware of the many food, tick, and water-borne disease in circulation during their summer break.” — Phil Ness

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LifeScienceHistory.com (LSH) announces the release of its monthly E-history Spotlight, highlighting vacation-related disease that can find you when you least expect it.”It’s that time of the year when we are planning vacations with our family and friends,” said Phil Ness, founder and publisher of LifeScienceHistory.com. “We want our E-history readers, and those they are with, to be aware of the many food, tick, and water-borne disease in circulation as they enjoy their summer break,” Ness added.The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) categorize "vacation" or travel-related diseases based on your specific destination and travel style, tracking illnesses ranging from common gastrointestinal bugs to severe vector-borne viruses.The July E-history Spotlight highlights vacation related illnesses and diseases from the historical to the current ranging from the first description of allergies and launch of a national Lyme disease surveillance program to the numerous gastrointestinal and respiratory microbes in circulation.The E-history content is derived from the company’s previous nationwide network of state- and Canadian province-based web sites emphasizing history making news at the national and local levels.“The local emphasis allows one to understand why a given state or province has the life science industry it does,” said Ness. “And our Genealogy on Demand shows graphically the importance of the their respective research universities and non-profit research organizations in spinning-off new companies based on their licensed technology, Ness noted.LSH also has a special section entitled Toons & Teasers where you can enjoy original life science cartoons that illustrate the current U.S. healthcare crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic from start to finish, notable scientists, and numerous milestones in science.The cartoons are conceived by Phil Ness, owner and publisher of LSH, with illustration by Mark Reeve, an award-winning cartoonist, previously with The Mail On Sunday, who has done work for The Economist, GQ, and DC Comics.Subscription to LifeScienceHistory.com E-history is free of charge at the bottom of the home page.LifeScienceHistory.com is a rapidly growing new resource for history making news, comprehensive company information with a one-of-a-kind Genealogy on Demand, all searchable by state and province, original cartoons, and original “Earth is a Rock, Let the DNA Mold Me” music video celebrating science and scientists everywhere, plus more.Info.Resource is a Seattle based company, established in 1997, that previously owned and published a specialized nationwide network of state- and Canadian province-based life science web sites.

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