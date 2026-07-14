Save and Bundle During the WSBA CLE Summer Sale 

The sun is shining, outdoor adventures are happening, and it’s time again for the WSBA CLE Summer Sale.

Through July 30, save 50% on hundreds of on-demand seminars across the WSBA CLE Store spanning a wide range of legal topics. In addition to big savings, you can also find bundles that conveniently package together CLE seminars by practice area, giving you a full suite of legal education all in one place.

Read on to learn about the CLE bundles now on sale.

Creditor Debtor Rights Bundle

Learn judgment reinforcement and defense strategies in this on-demand program based on the Creditor Debtor Rights Section’s full-day CLE. Hear from experienced bankruptcy and collection attorneys on advising clients who hold judgments, as well as those defending against them. The covered topics include judgment lien creation, perfection, and duration; real property executions; post-judgment charging orders; supplemental proceedings and garnishment; pre-judgment remedies for creditors; compliance with consumer protection regimes; ethics of pre-bankruptcy planning; personal property executions creditors; and bankruptcy filings on judgements.

Also gain insight into the world of liens and learn about the impact of bankruptcy on liens; liens arising from attachment and execution; liens related to construction; liens for federal and state tax obligations; lien creation, perfection, and enforcement under UCC – Article 9; enforcement of real property liens; liens on LLC interest; and liens on intangible property.

Criminal Law Bundle

In this limited-time on-demand bundle, professionals in the field, academics, and practitioners come together to lend important perspectives to crucial criminal justice topics in the state of Washington. Whether you are a new attorney, new to criminal law, or an experienced practitioner, this bundle provides helpful information and important legislative updates.

Learn tips for spotting forgery and for bringing and defending dog bite claims. Hear important updates on ethics; search and seizure; three strikes; and the Mental Health Services Act. Topics include ineffective assistance of counsel claims, forensic document examination, the nuts and bolts of mental health sentencing alternatives, giving teeth to your liability claims, fish and wildlife police, Washington’s Persistent Offender Accountability Act, and a search and seizure update. You’ll also get an introduction to the practice of criminal law, an introduction to search warrants, learn about the Pierce County Jury Pay Pilot, gain practical advice for prosecutors and defense counsel on making a good trial record, a fundamental overview on immigration, and a guide to effective legal writing.

Intellectual Property Bundle

Get the best of intellectual property with this on-demand bundle. Faculty from across the world, country, and state present on crucial and timely topics, including licensing updates that affect IP practitioners’ clients and practices.

Labor and Employment Law Bundle

In these on-demand seminars, hear panelists present essential updates, practical advice and helpful tips. Hear from plaintiff and defense practitioners as well as other professionals from throughout Washington State and Washington, D.C. Learn tips for effective mediation, the interplay between workers’ compensation and the Americans with Disabilities Act and the Washington Law Against Discrimination, a discussion on off-duty conduct and harassment, the ABCs of labor law, and what employers need to know about ensuring wage and hour compliance and conducting audits.

Also explore AI in the modern courtroom, emerging discrimination law trends and strategies, paid family and medical leave updates, return-to-work navigation, and emerging employment class action issues and cases you won’t believe.

Legal Technology Bundle

This on-demand bundle presents a variety of programs on the topics of artificial intelligence and legal technology, metadata in legal practice, and ethics.

This bundle includes a CLE series focused on real-world applications of metadata in the legal world, from discovery to litigation. We’ll also explore how generative AI is changing the metadata landscape and why a deeper understanding is now more critical than ever. You’ll learn how the WSBA is addressing the rise of online legal service providers and possible regulatory reform regarding the authorized practice of law. You’ll then hear how one organization is building AI to address the access to justice gap and the implications of this technology for the future of law. The programs will additionally cover AI and copyright, as well as how to use AI to enhance your firm’s operations and access to justice.

Litigation Bundle

In these bundled programs, you’ll hear from Retired Superior Court Judge Chad Allred, who explains how you can sharpen your focus and enhance your case by consulting jury instructions early and often. You’ll also hear from colleagues about updates on transnational litigation matters and an ethics session. Then move on to the two-part series on discovery and evidence covering practical deposition strategies and ethics, as well as how to tell a compelling jury story tied to testimony and evidence. Finally, gain insight into the multifaceted world of trial practice, beyond the procedural elements.

Marketing Law Bundle

Explore programs that cover common issues in marketing, including contractual terms in marketing agreements, marketing of controlled products such as cannabis and tobacco—plus FTC rules regulating advertising, contests, and marketing online. Learn about consumer reviews, testimonials, and influencers; competition concerns in marketing; data privacy regulation and antitrust enforcement; privacy requirements and risks in direct marketing and online advertising; and IP and privacy concerns when using AI to create marketing campaigns.

Washington Law and Practice Refresher Bundle

Re-experience the two-day on-demand refresher course. In this special seminar, originally designed as part of the WSBA Reinstatement Course, you will learn about professional responsibility and client communications, Indian law and tribal sovereignty, law office management and ethics, inadvertent disclosure of electronic information, trends in family law, rules of evidence and surviving your first trial, trust accounts, legal research resources, changes in estate planning, diversity matters, and tort and consumer law.