MDMR Licensing Office reopens in Bolton Building July 16

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) Licensing Office will reopen in the Bolton Building, located at 1141 Bayview Avenue in Biloxi, beginning Thursday, July 16. The Licensing Office will be closed Wednesday, July 15, at both the temporary location at 1716 A.J. Holloway Drive and the Bolton Building while the office is relocated.

The MDMR Licensing Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. To contact the Licensing Office, call 228-523-4093.