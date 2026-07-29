MDMR certifies youth state saltwater finfish record for July

BILOXI, Miss. – The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources certified a youth state saltwater fishing record for the month of July. Using conventional tackle, Jackson Callender of Vancleave set the record for Bonnethead Shark (Sphyrna tiburo) with a fish weighing 8 pounds, 11.2 ounces. Photo courtesy MS Department of Marine Resources Jackson Callender with Bonnethead Shark

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