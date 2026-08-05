SBA Federal Disaster Loans Available for Nebraska Nonprofits Impacted by May Storms

RELEASE DATE: Aug 05, 2026

Contact:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

LINCOLN, NE – The U.S Small Business Administration (SBA) announced the availability of low-interest federal disaster loans for eligible private nonprofit and faith-based organizations in Nebraska impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding that occurred May 15-18. This Presidential Major Disaster Declaration provides Public Assistance to organizations in Buffalo, Fillmore, Gage, Howard, Jefferson, Nemaha, Thayer, and Thurston counties.

Eligible organizations can access physical disaster loans to repair damaged real estate and assets, Economic Injury Disaster Loans to maintain operating expenses, and mitigation funding to protect facilities against future storm damage. Funding is capped at $2 million per organization with interest rates as low as 3.625%, flexible terms up to 30 years, and no interest or required payments for the first 12 months following disbursement.

The deadline to apply for physical damage loans is October 3, while the deadline for Economic Injury Disaster Loans is May 3, 2027. Private non-profit organizations providing essential services of a governmental nature may file disaster loan applications online using the MySBA Loan Portal https://lending.sba.gov/ or in person at other locally announced locations.

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