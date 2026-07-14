NextCycle honors innovative recycling projects

Wedding décor, sports gear, and compost were the focus of winning projects in this year’s NextCycle Washington innovation awards program.

At the 2026 Pitch Showcase on May 4 at Tulalip Resort Casino, 15 teams pitched their projects with opportunities to attract investors, win monetary awards, and generate broader visibility. More than 100 people attended.

The Pitch Showcase is the culminating event of the NextCycle Washington accelerator program, a six-month initiative supporting entrepreneurs and startups developing solutions in recycling, reuse, repair, and composting.

The event celebrated circular economy innovation across Washington, and Ecology Director Casey Sixkiller gave the keynote address.

For the second year the Pitch Showcase was hosted by the Washington State Recycling Association (WSRA) and Washington Organic Recycling Council (WORC) as a kickoff to their annual conference.

Meet the 2026 award winners

The NextCycle Washington innovation awards recognized the top projects in two categories: Material Solutions and Technology Solutions. Each category also named a People’s Choice winner, based on votes by event attendees.

Application window for next cohort coming soon

Do you know an organization that’s recycling in innovative ways? Applications for the NextCycle Washington Cohort 5 will open in late summer/early fall 2026. Stay tuned for more details.

NextCycle Washington

NextCycle Washington is a statewide accelerator program supporting entrepreneurs and organizations developing solutions to advance a more circular economy across Washington. The program focuses on real-world challenges in materials management, including recycling, reuse, repair, and composting, connecting innovators with resources, mentorship, and industry networks to help bring their ideas to scale.