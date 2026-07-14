July 16, 2026 Training Meeting

IOWA PUBLIC INFORMATION BOARD – Training Committee MEMBERS Catherine Lucas, Johnston (Government Representative, 2024-2028) Monica McHugh, Zwingle (Public Representative, 2022-2026) Jackie Schmillen, Urbandale (Media Representative, 2022-2026) STAFF Charlotte Miller, Executive Director Charissa Flege, Deputy Director JT Harris, Staff Attorney Use the following link to watch the IPIB meeting live: https://youtube.com/@IowaPublicInformationBoard Note: If you wish to make public comment to the Board, please send an email to [email protected] prior to the meeting. July 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Location: 510 E 12th Street Jessie M. Parker Building, East Des Moines, Iowa 50319 (members may attend via Google Meet) Call to Order Approval of Agenda * Approve Minutes of March 26, 2026 * Public Comment (5-minute limit per speaker) Training Updates (Miller) Section 21.12 Recent/Upcoming Trainings & Schedule New Training Providers for Approval GovQuest by PRI Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) Next Meeting Date Adjourn * Attachment

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