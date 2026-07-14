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July 16, 2026 Training Meeting

IOWA PUBLIC INFORMATION BOARD – Training Committee 

MEMBERS

Catherine Lucas, Johnston (Government Representative, 2024-2028)

Monica McHugh, Zwingle (Public Representative, 2022-2026)

Jackie Schmillen, Urbandale (Media Representative, 2022-2026)

STAFF

Charlotte Miller, Executive Director

Charissa Flege, Deputy Director

JT Harris, Staff Attorney

Use the following link to watch the IPIB meeting live:

https://youtube.com/@IowaPublicInformationBoard

Note: If you wish to make public comment to the Board, please send an email to [email protected] prior to the meeting.

July 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Location: 510 E 12th Street

Jessie M. Parker Building, East

Des Moines, Iowa 50319

(members may attend via Google Meet)

  1. Call to Order
  2. Approval of Agenda *
  3. Approve Minutes of March 26, 2026 *
  4. Public Comment (5-minute limit per speaker)
  5. Training Updates (Miller)
  6. Section 21.12
    1. Recent/Upcoming Trainings & Schedule
  7. New Training Providers for Approval
    1. GovQuest by PRI
    2. Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC) 
  8. Next Meeting Date
  9. Adjourn

* Attachment

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July 16, 2026 Training Meeting

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