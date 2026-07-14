July 16, 2026 Training Meeting
IOWA PUBLIC INFORMATION BOARD – Training Committee
MEMBERS
Catherine Lucas, Johnston (Government Representative, 2024-2028)
Monica McHugh, Zwingle (Public Representative, 2022-2026)
Jackie Schmillen, Urbandale (Media Representative, 2022-2026)
STAFF
Charlotte Miller, Executive Director
Charissa Flege, Deputy Director
JT Harris, Staff Attorney
Use the following link to watch the IPIB meeting live:
https://youtube.com/@IowaPublicInformationBoard
Note: If you wish to make public comment to the Board, please send an email to [email protected] prior to the meeting.
July 16, 2026, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Location: 510 E 12th Street
Jessie M. Parker Building, East
Des Moines, Iowa 50319
(members may attend via Google Meet)
- Call to Order
- Approval of Agenda *
- Approve Minutes of March 26, 2026 *
- Public Comment (5-minute limit per speaker)
- Training Updates (Miller)
-
Section 21.12
- Recent/Upcoming Trainings & Schedule
-
New Training Providers for Approval
- GovQuest by PRI
- Iowa State Association of Counties (ISAC)
- Next Meeting Date
- Adjourn
* Attachment
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