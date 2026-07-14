Carmon Edwards Promoted

FORSYTH, Ga. – The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) Commissioner Tyrone Oliver announced the promotion of Carmon Edwards, Warden at Lee Arrendale State Prison (SP), to Statewide Transitional Center Coordinator, effective July 16, 2026. As TC Coordinator, Edwards will be responsible for the supervision and support of the daily operations of the state's 13 transitional centers.

"During her twenty-eight-year tenure, Carmon has consistently displayed strong leadership qualities and has been a dedicated team member," said Commissioner Oliver. "We are confident that her correctional knowledge will benefit staff and TC residents as she steps into her new leadership position as Statewide Transitional Center Coordinator.”

Edwards began her career with the GDC in 1998 as a Clerk II at Lee Arrendale SP. During her time at Lee Arrendale SP, she served as a Correctional Officer, Secretary II, Operations Analysis Technician, and Financial Ops Generalist. In 2017, she was promoted to the Business Manager at Phillips State Prison, and in 2018 she was promoted to the Deputy Warden of Administration at Lee Arrendale SP. In 2021, she was promoted to Superintendent at Lee Arrendale Transitional Center (TC), and in 2023, she was promoted to Warden at Lee Arrendale State Prison and Lee Arrendale TC, where she currently serves.

Edwards received a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Thomas University and an associate of applied science degree in Network Administration from North Georgia Technical College. She has completed the following departmental training: Basic Correctional Officer Training, POST General Instructor Training, Basic Management Training (BMT), Professional Management Program, Primary Governmental Accounting Program, State Financial Management Certificate Program, Budget and Financial Management Program through the Carl Vinson Institute of Government, Supervision I, II and II, Deputy Warden of Administration Academy, and Warden’s Pre-Command.

###

About the Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC)

The Georgia Department of Corrections (GDC) has one of the largest prison systems in the U.S. and is responsible for supervising approximately 49,000 state prisoners. It is the largest law enforcement agency in the state with approximately 9,000 employees. For more information on the GDC, call 478-992-5247 or visit http://www.gdc.georgia.gov.