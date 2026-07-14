OSLAD Grant Program Now Open for Applications

Applications are now being accepted for the Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) Program through August 31, 2026.

OSLAD is a state-funded grant program that provides financial assistance to local governments for the acquisition and/or development of land for public parks, open space, nature areas, and outdoor recreation projects.

A total of $37.5 million is available for this round of OSLAD grants. The program can help cover a portion of eligible project costs, with additional assistance available for qualifying economically distressed communities. Communities whose parks need to be rebuilt because of storm damage are also encouraged to apply.

Except for larger jurisdictions, OSLAD grant awards are currently limited to $1,125,000 for approved land acquisition projects and $600,000 for approved development or construction projects.

In Illinois, eligible applicants include units of local government that are authorized by law to spend public funds for the acquisition and development of land for public park, recreation, or conservation purposes. School districts are not eligible.

Applicants must be pre-qualified through the State of Illinois Grantee Portal before applying. Applications must be submitted through the Amplifund Grant Management System by 5 p.m. on Monday, August 31.

To learn more about grant eligibility and how to apply, click here.