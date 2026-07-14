NFIB Releases Illinois Small Business Legislative Voting Record

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB), Illinois’ leading small business advocacy organization, has released its 2025-2026 Small Business Legislative Voting Record for Illinois.

Legislators were scored based on their votes on key issues important to small businesses, including reducing regulations on employers, opposing costly mandates, and strengthening workforce development opportunities for Illinois job creators.

NFIB’s Legislative Voting Record highlights key votes taken during the 2025-2026 legislative session on issues impacting small businesses across the state.

For the full 2025-2026 Voting Record or a list of legislation included in the score, click here.