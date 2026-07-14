Go online for deep dive into SR 3 Gorst study July 14 – Aug. 4

PORT ORCHARD – Add it to your summer reading list: the State Route 3 Gorst area transportation study results. Community members are invited to review the SR 3 Gorst Area Planning and Environmental Linkages Study results. Information is available through an online open house The online open house is available now through Aug 4.

The Washington State Department of Transportation is looking at improvements to decrease congestion in Gorst and create a stronger highway system in the surrounding area.

WSDOT is also hosting an in-person open house at the South Kitsap High School Gymnasium on Wednesday, July 22. Drop by between 4:30 and 6:30 p.m. to learn more, ask questions or leave comments with the study team. The same information will be available both in-person and online.

Public feedback will be incorporated into the study's recommendations. After the study is complete in early 2027, recommended options will go through a National Environmental Policy Act review.

When: Tuesday, July 14 to Tuesday, Aug. 4

Where: engage.wsdot.wa.gov/sr-3-gorst-area

Details: Information about the study is available online 24/7 for people to visit and leave comments whenever best fits their schedule through Tuesday, Aug. 4.

Free internet access

Free WiFi access is available at these locations for people who wish to participate in the online open house:

Kitsap Regional Library – Port Orchard, 87 Sidney Ave.

Kitsap Regional Library – Bremerton, 612 Fifth St.

North Mason Timberland Library – 23081 NE State Route 3, Belfair.

Free, temporary internet access is available to those who do not have broadband service in locations throughout the state. To find the nearest Drive-In WiFi Hotspot visit: www.commerce.wa.gov/building-infrastructure/washington-state-drive-in-wifi-hotspots-location-finder/